Calcutta Univ decides to defer syndicate meet

Kolkata: The Calcutta University (CU) has decided to defer the syndicate meeting that was convened on Tuesday with the state Higher Education department sending a letter to the registrar pointing out that holding such a meeting will tantamount to law violation.



“We have deferred the meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) but we have applied with all agendas of the scheduled meeting asking for permission of the department to allow us to hold the meeting as quickly as possible. It is the student community who will be suffering the most if the syndicate meeting gets delayed,” registrar of CU, Debasish Das said.

According to sources in CU, the syndicate, which is the highest decision making body in the varsity, sits on a meeting once every month but no such meetings have been held since September.

The state Higher Education department has reasoned that since CU has an interim vice-chancellor (V-C) so, holding the syndicate meeting will violate laws. Interim V-Cs cannot convene a meeting that concerns university rules and regulations, the letter had pointed out. CU’s interim V-C Santa Dutta has been appointed by Governor C V Ananda Bose keeping the state Higher Education department in the dark.

On Friday, Jadavpur University V-C Buddhadeb Sau also postponed the scheduled EC (Executive Committee) meeting of the varsity after receiving a communication from the Higher Education department. Sau was also appointed by the Governor who happens to be the chancellor of the state universities.

State Education minister Bratya Basu has made it clear time and again that the state government does not approve such interim V-Cs appointed by the Governor.