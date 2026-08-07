Calcutta High Court set to get 8 new judges

Kolkata: Eight new judges are set to be appointed to the Calcutta High Court, in what is expected to be one of the largest batches of appointments to the court in recent years. The development comes nearly three months after the Supreme Court Collegium approved the names of nine advocates for appointment as High Court judges at its meetings held on May 11 and 12, 2026.



According to the Collegium statement, the nine recommended advocates were Indranil Roy, Aryak Dutt, Atarup Banerjee, Sandip Kumar De, Partha Pratim Roy, Sudip Deb, Anuj Singh, Arjun Ray Mukherjee and Rishad Medora. Of the nine names recommended, eight have now reportedly received the green signal for appointment. The new judges are likely to take oath soon.

The appointments are expected to bring down the number of judicial vacancies in the Calcutta High Court and provide some relief to the court grappling with vacancies.