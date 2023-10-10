Cal HC restrains Krishnanagar civic body from putting up any construction in disputed plot

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday restrained the Krishnanagar Municipality from putting up any construction in the disputed plot which is claimed to be a playground under Ward 9 of its municipality till the matter is heard and decided by the court.



The question involved in the writ petition was whether the land which comprised “plot number 13073/13550” which according to the petitioner is classified as playground could be entered upon by the municipality for the purpose of construction of a double storied community centre. The matter was heard by the Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya.

The advocate for the petitioner stated that the children of the locality have been using the plot as a playground. Recently the municipality issued a tender for construction of a community centre. The advocate appearing for municipality placed that the people living in the nearby slums had prayed that they require a community hall.

A private party had sought to intervene in the proceeding contending that they are a club and that they are in possession of the property. “Firstly, we need to consider whether the classification of the land continues to be as a playground till date. If that is so then the Krishnanagar Municipality has absolutely no jurisdiction to put up any construction in the said property,” the Bench observed.

The Bench further directed the Municipality

to file an affidavit within

three weeks.