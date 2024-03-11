Cab driver, passenger assaulted by youths

Kolkata: A cab driver and the passenger were reportedly assaulted by a group of youths on Saturday night over road rage in the city. According to sources, on Saturday, a youth was returning home in Gold Green in a cab.



On Sarat Bose Road, a car started blocking the way of the cab and did not let it pass. Despite the cab driver using the cab’s horn seeking passage to overtake, the car driver did not bother.

After a few moments, the car suddenly stopped in front of the cab and a few youths came out of the car. The youths then reportedly got involved in an altercation with the cab driver over using a horn. When the passenger supported the cab driver, the accused youths started assaulting him and the cab driver. After a while, the youths fled. The cab driver and the passenger suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital.

Later a complaint was lodged at the Bhowanipore Police Station against the accused youths who were allegedly drunk. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to trace the car.