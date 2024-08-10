By-elections in 6 Assembly seats likely in September

Kolkata: By-elections in six Assembly seats — Naihati, Haroa, Midnapore, Taldangra, Sitai and Madarihat — may happen in September. The bypolls have been necessitated in these six Assembly seats as the elected MLAs in these seats contested the Lok Sabha elections and won from their respective constituencies they have contested for.



After securing a clean sweep in the by-elections of four Assembly seats held recently, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is now eyeing a victory in another six seats. The ruling party in Bengal during the 2021 Assembly elections won 5 out of these 6 seats except Madarihat where BJP won. BJP has not been able to win a single Assembly seat in Bengal by-elections which have taken place after the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress had secured a clean sweep in the recent by-polls in Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin, Maniktala and Raiganj. Apart from Maniktala all the other three seats belonged to BJP and therefore the result came as a big blow to the BJP.

BJP lost three of their sitting seats — Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah — to the Trinamool Congress. Prior to the victory in these four seats, Sayantika Banerjee and Rayat Hossain Sarkar of TMC won the bypolls from Baranagar

and Bhagwangola.

TMC had a clean sweep in the bypolls in Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin, Maniktala and Raiganj. Madhuparna Thakur who contested from Bahdah on TMC ticket became the youngest MLA in the history of Bengal. She is the daughter of TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur.

Incidentally, Congress’s Byron Biswas won Sagardighi Assembly by-elections in 2023 but soon after becoming a legislator, Biswas switched to TMC. In October 2021, Assembly by-poll took place in four seats — Dinhata (Cooch Behar district), Santipur (Nadia district), Khardaha (North 24-Parganas) and in Gosaba (South 24-Parganas). BJP failed to bag a single seat out of these four.