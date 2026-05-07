Bulldozer politics reaches New Market, leaves traders anxious

Kolkata: A video showing a bulldozer crushing a structure in Kolkata’s New Market area went viral on social media, emerging as one of several such incidents reported during victory rallies following the BJP’s triumph in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The bulldozers, seen by many as a symbolic projection of power, have sparked both political controversy and public anxiety.



Even as the controversy escalated, the Kolkata Police Commissioner issued a stern warning that “bulldozer celebrations” would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He added: “Some personnel were seen standing inactive in the viral footage and a departmental inquiry has been initiated into their conduct.”

Though New Market returned to its usual bustle on Wednesday, the scars of the incident remained visible. The demolished structure, initially believed to be a shop, was later identified as a Trinamool Congress party office near Gate No. 13 of S.S. Hogg Market.

According to a local hawker, the incident took place when most shops in the area were shut. “Around 30 people arrived with a bulldozer, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and began demolishing the party office,” he said. An adjoining meat shop, which was also closed at the time, reportedly suffered collateral damage during the demolition.

Several hawkers described the incident as an act of political retaliation rather than a personal attack. “It was completely political revenge,” said one trader, requesting anonymity. Others admitted feeling uncertain about what lies ahead, describing the public display of force as unsettling.

However, office-bearers of the New Market Traders’ Association pointed to another dimension behind the incident. They alleged that long-standing disputes over illegal hawker encroachment and the collection of ‘protection money’ may have also contributed to the tensions. Mijanur Rahman, one of the association’s executives, said: “We had hoped such practices would stop, but from what we are hearing, the system has started again under new faces and new collectors.”

As shoppers return and business resumes, the shattered remains near the market stand as a reminder of a larger question- whether Bengal’s change in political power will bring reform, or merely old conflicts in new colours.