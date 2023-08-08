Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee may be discharged from hospital this week. His health condition significantly improved. The medical board will take the final call on this.



He has been kept on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support. He is alert and is talking to the doctors. He was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore following respiratory problems. Antibiotics have been stopped since Saturday. He has been taking some liquids orally. He had eaten soup without a ryles tube.

“Conservative medical management and physiotherapy and lung rehabilitation are going on. He is being given trial on his home BIPAP machine. His blood parameters have improved.

He is on Ryles tube feeding and swallow assessment is being done. His overall clinical status remains stable,” reads a press statement issued by the hospital on Monday evening. Hospital sources said that he may be released from the hospital later this week. Bhattacharjee was diagnosed with lower respiratory tract infection and ‘type-2’ respiratory distress. He has been battling COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and age related health complications for a long time. The oxygen level in his blood has improved.