BSF has direct involvement, claims ED charge-sheet

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its supplementary charge-sheet has mentioned that the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the Indo-Bangla border outposts were directly involved in the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal while the Trinamool Congress has questioned why similar cases during the Left Front are being ignored.



In the charge-sheet that was filed on Thursday, the central agency mentioned that the BSF officials were in contact with Enamul Haque and Abdul Latif. The drivers of the truck used to carry the cattle to a hotel styled as ‘Sonar Bangla’ before they were sent to the border. From there the truck drivers used to get a token that was a sign that needed to be shown en route to the Indo-Bangla border. The drivers were supposed to show them if the trucks get intercepted by the police. Also, the drivers were informed about the place and time from where the cattle were being smuggled to Bangladesh.

This apart, the ED has also mentioned that Anubrata Mondal’s bodyguard Saigal Hossain had confessed that Haque and Latif used to call him to talk with the TMC leader.

Following the ED’s allegation in its charge-sheet that the cattle smuggling in Bengal was being carried out with direct involvement of the BSF, Trinamool Congress heavyweight leader Firhad Hakim said the central probe agency has finally agreed with what his party has been claiming for long. He also questioned as to why cattle smuggling cases before 2011 are being left out.

Hakim added that the ED is now saying what TMC has been asserting for a long time. “We have repeatedly raised our voices and pointed out that it is the Central force that guards the borders. A cow is not of a mosquito’s size that it will easily squeeze through the border and reach Bangladesh. The BSF is responsible for guarding the border. How can they not be held accountable if cows are being smuggled from right under their nose?” he questioned.

Hakim further said that the cows are brought to Bengal from BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh. “Why should the Yogi Adityanath government not be held responsible,” he asked. He added that this proves that cow smuggling has been happening under the nose of the BSF since the Left Front government was in power.

“Why shouldn’t the central probe agencies not look into cases before 2011? Why is it that Trinamool Congress is being targeted?” Hakim demanded to know.

TMC’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee and its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have been constantly raising the same objections. Abhishek was grilled by the ED earlier in relation to coal smuggling in the state. They had questioned that when all these coalfields are guarded by the CISF, then how is it that the coal is being smuggled from right under their nose and yet they are not being questioned?