Bowbazar: Man found living with mother’s corpse

Kolkata: A man was found living with his mother’s corpse in the Bowbazar area for the past few days. Police recovered the body late on Monday night and sent it for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.



Sources said on Monday night cops of Muchipara Police Station were informed about a foul smell coming from a house on Madan Dutta Lane in Bowbazar where a man and his elderly mother lived. When police reached the house and entered the room concerned, they found a body of a woman lying on the floor in a decomposed state. She was identified as Sikha Mukherjee (70). Her son, Abhishek Mukherjee, was also present in the house when the police arrived.

After sending the body for autopsy, Abhishek was questioned but he failed to tell anything about her death except for her identity. While questioning the local residents, cops learnt that both the mother and son were mentally unstable and that Abhishek was undergoing treatment. The police got in touch with the Institute of Psychiatry at the SSKM Hospital where Abhishek has now been admitted for treatment.

Police claimed that Sikha was last seen by a few of her neighbours four days ago. They told the cops that they were getting the foul smell for the past two days but did not pay heed to it until Monday night when the stench became unbearable. An unnatural death case has been registered at the Muchipara Police Station. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to find out if there was any foul play.