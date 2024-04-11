Bootcamp held at Techno International Batanagar

Techno International Batanagar has become the venue for two days innovation, design and entrepreneurship bootcamp organised by the department of School Education and Literacy, All India Council for Technical Education, Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell jointly with the Central Board of Secondary Education, National Council of Education, Research and Training.

The bootcamp aims to nurture the innovation, design and entrepreneurial skills of student innovators, teachers and principals from schools. It is being organised in collaboration with the Wadhwani Foundation, renowned for its support of entrepreneurship education.

The inaugural session on April 9 was graced by officials from AICTE Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) Sarim Moin and Shivendra Mani Tripathi. The other dignitaries present were Rev Dr John Felix Raj, S J vice-chancellor of St. Xavier’s University Kolkata, ProfRathikanta Sahoo, Director of Techno International Batanagar, R N Lahiri, vice-chairman Techno International Batanagar and members of Wadhwani Foundation — Shaik Waseem and Subhabrata Bhattacharjee. This boot camp is organised at 18 locations in 14 states across the country.