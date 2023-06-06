Bomb scare at Kolkata airport, passengers deboarded

Kolkata: Chaos unfolded inside an international flight on Tuesday at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport in Kolkata when a passenger suddenly began shouting there was a bomb inside the aircraft.



Sources at the airport said the incident took place quite early at around 3:39 am when a London-bound aircraft of Qatar Airways via Doha was just about to take off with over 500 passengers.

Right before take-off, a man who was among the passengers suddenly began shouting that there was a bomb inside the aircraft. The flight crew immediately informed the CISF and deboarded all the passengers.

The aircraft was said to have been thoroughly searched using sniffer dogs but no explosives could be found.

The passenger concerned was detained by the CISF and was asked what made him think there was a bomb inside the plane.

During interrogation, the passenger is learnt to have claimed that he was informed by someone else about the existence of the bomb within the aircraft.

He was handed over to the police and was taken to the airport police station.

The passenger’s father was summoned to the police station. The father showed the police some medical documents which said that his son was undergoing treatment for certain mental issues. Police sources said that the passenger is a victim of a psychosis-related disorder such as schizophrenia.