Eastern Railway, a trailblazer in the realm of rail infrastructure, is set to achieve yet another significant milestone with the replacement of the old Chandmari Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Howrah Yard. The latest developments in the construction of 4 lane cable stayed Road Over Bridge in lieu of existing Chandmari Road Over Bridge, including approaches, dismantling of existing Chandmari Road Over Bridge and other ancillary works at Howrah Station. This project marks the de-congestion of the existing yard, a step forward in ensuring enhanced safety for all commuters. The strategic move to lay an additional track below the Chandamari Bridge promises to eliminate operational constraints, further bolstering the region’s transportation capabilities.