Body of student found hanging from ceiling fan of hostel room

Tension spread at a girls’ hostel in Anandapur after a student was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a rope on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the woman aged about 20 years was a student of third-year English Honours in a

private college.

She was a resident of Bokaro and was staying in the girls’ hostel of the said private college. A few days ago her roommate reportedly left

the hostel.

On Wednesday around 8:30 am, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Immediately police were informed. Cops of Anandapur Police Station recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

During the preliminary inquiry, no foul play was detected. The mobile phone of the student was seized by the cops to find out who was the last person she interacted with. Police are also questioning her family members to find clues behind her suicide.