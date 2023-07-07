BODY OF SECURITY GUARD RECOVERED FROM AN UNDER-CONSTRUCTION BUILDING

Siliguri: Dead body of a security guard was recovered from an under-construction multi-storey building at Shiv Mandir area in Siliguri.

The deceased has been identified as Tapas Chakraborty, a resident of Alipurduar. He was working as a security guard for the past one month in that building. When the owner went there on Friday morning, he found his dead body lying next to the gate of the building. His dead body was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. His death is believed to be due to physical illness. The police have started an investigation.