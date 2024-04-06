Body of missing elderly found

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Chandihat area of Kashipur in Bhangar after the body of an elderly woman, who had been missing for the past few days, was found in a pond on Friday morning.



According to sources, Jasmin Bibi (72) of Chandihat in Kashipur had been missing for the past three days.

Her family members had searched for her at all possible places but failed to locate Jasmin. However, her family members did not lodge any missing diary with the police.

On Friday morning, local people and family members felt a foul smell coming from behind the house of the deceased. When they went to check, they found Jasmin’s decomposed body floating in a pond behind her home. Police have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been registered. Cops are probing to find out whether it was an accidental drowning or any foul play is there.