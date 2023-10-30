Body of Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax found hanging in his house

Kolkata: A Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax was found hanging inside his home in Haridevpur on Sunday afternoon.



He was rushed to M R Bangur Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to police, the deceased identified as Avash Kumar Paul (48) of R N Tagore Road area in Haridevpur had been to his in-law’s house in the James Long Sarani area with his family.

He returned home on Sunday morning. Around 4 pm, a neighbour of Paul arrived at his home and knocked on the door of his bedroom.

When none responded, the neighbour informed his wife.

After a while, Paul’s wife returned and both of them broke the door following which they found Paul hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police claimed that no suicide note was found and no foul play was detected so far. However, family members are being questioned to find out whether Paul was depressed or not.

An unnatural death case has been registered at the Haridevpur police station.