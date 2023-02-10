Bodies of man & woman found in Haridevpur

KOLKATA: The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a flat in the Haridevpur area on Thursday afternoon.



According to sources, the deceased man identified as Ravinder Kumar Chowrasia (45) of Parnasree did not return home on Wednesday night. His wife had tried to contact him over phone but failed.

On Thursday afternoon, she along with a friend of Chowrasia went to the flat located on the ground floor of an apartment building at 100, Chander Village Road in Haridevpur. The flat was bought by Chowrasia a few years ago.

When his wife found that the main door was locked from inside, she started ringing the doorbell and also knocked on the door. But nobody responded. Later Chowrasia’s wife informed the police. Cops from Haridevpur police broke the door of the one BHK flat and found Chowrasia hanging from the

ceiling fan and a woman was lying dead on the bed. Later the woman was identified as Shagufta Parveen (24) of Entally area.

A suicide note was reportedly found where Chowrasia had mentioned that Parveen was responsible for his death. Police suspect that Chowrasia had an extra-marital affair with Parveen.

Police are almost sure that Chowrasia hanged himself after murdering Parveen by strangulation. A ligature mark was found on the woman’s neck.

An unnatural death case has been registered at the Haridevpur police station and a probe has been initiated into the matter.