Bodies of 3 persons of same family recovered from house in Kanksa

Kolkata: Tension spread at Rail Park, Saradapally in Kanksa of West Burdwan on Friday after 3 bodies were recovered from a house on Friday afternoon.



According to sources, Dhananjay Viswakarma used to live with his wife and 23-year-old daughter Simran. A few days ago, Dhananjay and his wife went to a relative’s house in Assam. Since then, Dhananjay’s mother-in-law and his brother-in-law were staying at his house.

On Friday, local residents saw Dhananjay’s brother-in -law’s body lying outside the bedroom and his mother-in-law’s and Simran’s body inside the bedroom.

Cops of Kanksa Police recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy. One of the relatives of Dhananjay reportedly claimed that she saw a man wearing a helmet entering the house. Forensic experts collected samples from the spot for examination. Police have registered a murder case and started a probe.