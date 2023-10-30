‘BJP’s scare tactics using probe agencies will backfire in polls’

Kolkata: Following the arrest of the state Cabinet minister Jyotipriya Mallick by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering in connection with the alleged scam in ration distribution, Trinamool Congress (TMC), which called such a move a “political vendetta” by BJP, feels that such stunts won’t stop it from bagging the majority seats in Bengal in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.



With few months left for the Lok Sabha polls, the arrest has raised a political storm in Bengal where the ruling TMC feels that this will only make things easier for them in the election while the Opposition BJP views it as an advantage that could reap benefits during their election campaign.

Mamata Banerjee, TMC chairperson, has already termed the arrest a ploy by the BJP to shake people’s belief in her party ahead of the polls, A TMC leader said that at a time when the party has launched big agitations, including in Delhi, demanding pending funds from the Centre to pay the MGNREGA workers in Bengal, the arrest of the TMC leader and minister has only made it obvious to the electorates in that the BJP is using central agencies as ‘political tools’ to divert attention from real issues.

“Our agitation has made such an impact that the BJP leaders are now being asked by people in the state as to when the Centre will release funds. Even the four Puja committees that were selected for the Durga Ratna award by Raj Bhavan have refused to accept it and instead asked the Governor (CV Ananda Bose) to ensure the poor get their wages under the 100-day work scheme,” said a TMC leader.

Recently, TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay is learnt to have said that he desires to raise a demand in Parliament that cases, where his party leaders have been arrested so far by the Central probe agencies be moved to fast-track court for speedy trial and justice.

He remarked that so far in all the cases in Bengal, despite making arrests the Central probe agencies have not been able to prove anything. He felt that such tactics are used by the BJP to create a stir and sensation before polls in the hope of gaining some political mileage but this time too election results will turn out to be disappointing for the BJP as TMC will be fighting to win all 42 seats in Bengal, he opined.