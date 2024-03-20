BJP’s Ratua GP member joins Trinamool

After bagging Dipali Biswas, vice-president district BJP, on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) now dents the Congress party organisation in North Malda by bringing a Ratua Gram Panchayat member with her followers to its side on Wednesday.

Beauty Khatun held the party flag in the presence of Samar Mukherjee, chairman of district TMC, Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president and Prasun Banerjee, candidate of TMC from North Malda seat. Over 100 followers of the member also came under the banner of Trinamool Congress on Wednesday. Khatun said: “The development done by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state is enormous and to be a part of this ‘Janagarjan’ in favour of people, I and my close associates decided to join TMC.

It is TMC and not Congress which is fighting steadily with the BJP so we have made our choice to be on the opposite side of BJP.”

Boxi said: “Such inclusions in our party will continue as people have understood who the real fighters are. Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee are fighting for people, for Bengal and all must admit this.”

According to some political observers of Malda, if TMC continues to dent BJP and Congress in this constituency, the result of the polls may swing in favour of the TMC.

In 2019, BJP won the seat by having 37.61 per cent of the votes while TMC in the 2nd position bagged 31.39 per cent. While comparing 2014 and 2019 Parliamentary election results, one can see that TMC almost doubled its vote share from 16.97 per cent to 31.39 per cent.