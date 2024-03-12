BJP workers clash with police, 2 cops injured

Kolkata: Two police personnel were reportedly injured after BJP workers allegedly attacked the cops during a rally at Khejuri in East Midnapore on Sunday.



On Sunday evening Soumendu Adhikari, the BJP candidate for Contai Lok Sabha Constituency attended a programme at Shyampur in Khejuri II Block.

During a rally by the BJP workers, three police cars were passing by the procession. It is alleged that the BJP workers allegedly attacked two of the three police vans all of a sudden. After a few moments, a large contingent of police force from Khejuri Police Station arrived and brought the situation under control. The injured policemen were admitted to a hospital.

Police reportedly said that the police cars were vandalised for some unknown reasons. A case has been registered and action will be taken against the culprits. However, BJP leaders reportedly claimed that police cars obstructed their rally. The saffron party leaders also alleged that four of their workers were injured in police action.