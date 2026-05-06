BJP wins Rajarhat–New Town by 316 votes

Kolkata: Following a major controversy over the counting of votes in the Rajarhat–New Town Assembly Constituency, the Election Commission conducted a recount of the last three rounds along with postal ballots, resulting in the BJP candidate winning by 316 votes on Tuesday.



On Monday night, during the 17th round of counting, TMC candidate Tapas Chatterjee was leading by around 300 votes. Although the Election Commission did not update the figures on its official portal, sources said that after the final round of counting, BJP candidate Piyush Kanodia had emerged the winner. However, Chatterjee protested, alleging that his defeat was pre-planned and demanded a recount. He continued his protest till around 2 am.

The TMC candidate alleged that he and his agents were subjected to continuous threats and verbal abuse inside the counting centre. He also claimed that he was manhandled at one point.

“Our agents were forced to leave the counting centre after four rounds of counting. After that, the BJP, with the help of the Election Commission and central forces, manipulated the entire process.

Even after the recount, I was forcefully defeated. The BJP candidate also verbally abused me. They have no basic courtesy,” said Chatterjee.

He further alleged that his daughter’s car was vandalised while she was returning from the counting centre.

Chatterjee said he is consulting lawyers regarding possible legal action. “I have informed my party leadership about the developments.

I will consult my lawyers for legal advice. I do not know whether it will be fruitful or not, but I am confident that if everything had been conducted fairly, I would have won by around 20,000 votes,” he added.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has demanded the release of CCTV footage of the counting process from 8 pm to 12 midnight.

“In Rajarhat-New Town, the Election Commission must immediately make public the CCTV footage from 8 pm to 12 midnight. In a Constituency where the Trinamool Congress was leading by 16,000 votes, how did the BJP win by 100 votes after recounting?” questioned Banerjee.