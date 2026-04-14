BJP urges EC to bar TMC’s Aditi Munshi from contesting

Kolkata: The BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission to bar Trinamool Congress candidate Aditi Munshi from contesting the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls, alleging that foreign nationals took part in her campaign.



In a complaint submitted to the poll panel, the BJP claimed that “Nigerian nationals were seen participating in rallies and public meetings” in the Rajarhat-Gopalpur Assembly Constituency, waving TMC flags and raising slogans in support of the candidate.

The complaint was filed by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya and party leader Shishir Bajoria at the Chief Electoral Officer’s office.

The party also submitted a video purportedly showing foreign nationals involved in campaign activities while wearing badges bearing the TMC’s poll symbol.

Citing provisions of the Constitution, the Foreigners Act and the Representation of the People Act, the BJP argued that only Indian citizens can participate in the electoral process. It urged the Election Commission to take legal action against Munsi for alleged “corrupt practice” and bar her from campaigning.

The BJP also demanded the removal of the related videos from social media and the cancellation of visas of the foreign nationals involved, along with their deportation. There was no immediate response from the TMC. With inputs from agencies