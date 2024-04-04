BJP ruining the country, Bengal will resist: Mamata

Siliguri: Addressing two back-to-back election campaigns in Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri, in support of the party’s Lok Sabha candidates, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, asserted that BJP was ruining the country and only Bengal can stand up against them and resist.



“BJP’s singular agenda revolves around ‘one nation, one political party’. They disregard the Constitution and are ruining this country. Only Bengal can stand up against them and resist, while others cower in fear. In Uttar Pradesh if you speak against them, you are shot dead,” she stated.

Banerjee also announced that on April 15, she will address a TMC campaign meet at Rash Mela Maidan in Cooch Behar. This is the same venue where PM Modi addressed an election campaign in Cooch Behar on Thursday.

Braving the heat, scores of people had turned up to listen to Banerjee in both the venues, at Gumani Haat in Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar where she campaigned for TMC candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basuniya and at Subashini Ground in Malbazar, Jalpaiguri for Nirmal Chandra Roy.

Both the constituencies will go to polls on April 19.

Appealing to the Election Commission (EC), Banerjee stated: “I humbly request the EC to see how BJP has embarked on hooliganism and how Central agencies are working on behest of BJP workers and leaders and harassing people. This cannot be a democratic level-playing field.”

In an apparent reference to BJP’s LS candidate from Birbhum, former IPS officer Debashis Dhar who recently joined the saffron party, without taking any names, she said: “Have you forgotten Sitalkuchi, where 4 people were gunned down by the Central forces while standing in a queue? The person who was in charge then has been given a clean chit by the Central government and is now contesting in Birbhum on a BJP ticket. The blood hasn’t been wiped off his hands. He is claiming that he was just SDPO in Sitalkuchi – so what? How can he shirk away from the responsibility? Nobody has the right to act as an agent of a particular party and snatch people’s lives. He has two cases and vigilance cases against him and blood on his hands that he can’t wipe away. Aren’t you ashamed?”

She stated that the BJP does not respect election codes because they consider it as their own institution. “It is their election. Like in a marriage, they are the groom, the bride as well as the priest. Central agencies are being involved in the poll process. There is no consequence for their crimes. They are going to every home and threatening people by asking them to vote for BJP to keep agencies at bay. Do not bow down to this oppression. They must be taught a lesson,” retorted Banerjee.

She warned that BJP candidates guarded by CAPF could try to threaten the womenfolk ahead of polls, specially in border areas.

“I am giving clear instructions, that if there are any threats by BJP candidates, register a police complaint. If any police refuse to take a complaint, write to me. I will keep coming to Cooch Behar and have three more visits,” Banerjee remarked.

She urged the Election Commission (EC) to grant permission to rebuild houses for the tornado victims who are homeless.

“I only request the EC to clear the requests as these people are living in relief camps. Why has no permission been given yet? Has BJP asked the Commission to refrain from disbursing aid to the storm-affected victims? Earlier there was no such system as this comes under Natural Calamity relief,” Banerjee said.

Training guns at the BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik, without naming him, Banerjee stated: “He was ‘Aapod’ (problematic) for us and now has become their ‘Sompod’ (wealth). He only knows how to engage in hooliganism. He roams around with CAPF escorts and has even attacked Udayan Guha recently. Should I remind him of how many cases he is implicated in? He is MoS Home. This is a matter of shame for the country. Democracy has been shamed and tarnished. Was there no other Rajbanshi or SC leader here? Why are they not giving tickets to good people?” questioned Banerjee.

She labelled the TMC candidate as: “A good man of few words but more work. A true son of the soil.”

Banerjee added that the BJP has blocked the funds of 59 lakh MGNREGA workers. Over 10 small tea growers are suffering as they are not able to sell their products to tea companies as per a directive of the Tea Board of India under the Union Government. “Since the day they came to power, they have been depriving Bengal. They have taken away more than Rs 6.50 lakh crore whereas held back Rs 1.80 lakh crore pending for us. Unemployment is at its peak in India. They are now claiming that Rs 3000 crore seized by ED will be distributed among the people. If that is the case, every person will get Rs 21. Do people want Rs 21 or do they want to save Bengal? If Bengal is safe, the country will be safe too,” added Banerjee.

Reiterating that BJP had stopped funds for the housing scheme — Awas Yojana — she said: “Today, they are taking numbers from the list of 11 lakh verified beneficiaries shared with them and are calling these people. Calls are being made from the BJP Call Centre to all those Awas beneficiaries and they are asking the innocent people to re-register. Why should they register again? Our government promised 3 months ago that we would ensure a roof over people’s heads. There is no need for anyone’s help or alms. You can trust a poisonous snake; you can even pet it, but you can never trust the BJP.”

Pulling up the CAA issue, Mamata Banerjee stated: “Now they are saying that a priest can give it (citizenship). How can this be possible? Priests pray in the temple. The moment people register themselves as a foreigner, they will not be able to avail any government welfare schemes or services. They will not be able to vote. If a priest can give the clearance for citizenship, why have census officials been included in the committee? No CAA-NRC will happen. Be rest assured. People of all faiths will live harmoniously here,” she assured.