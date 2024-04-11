BJP leader held for cheating

Three people, including a BJP leader, were arrested for alleged fraudulent activity to get money from the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

According to sources, about 12 men of Moyna in East Midnapore, including a BJP leader identified as Ashok Das, were receiving the monthly installments under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for the past several months.

Ashok’s son Srikanta Das worked as a data entry operator at the Khanakul 2 Block Development Officer’s (BDO) office through an agency.

It is alleged that Srikanta somehow managed to know the login id and password of the BDO and used it with maladies intention. Srikanta changed the bank account details of 12 Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries and entered the bank account numbers of his father and 12 other people of Moyna. Recently, the irregularities were spotted and Srikanta was questioned by the BDO.

While questioning, Srikanta reportedly confessed. Later a complaint was lodged at the Kuanakul Police Station. Though police arrested three, including Srikanta’s father, he somehow managed to flee. A massive manhunt is on to man Srikanta.