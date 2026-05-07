BJP govt to take oath at Brigade Parade Ground on May 9; PM to attend

Kolkata: Following the BJP’s historic victory in West Bengal, the party on Wednesday announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on May 9 at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.



The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 am and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah, BJP chief ministers and senior NDA leaders. Invitations are also being extended to eminent personalities and Padma awardees from the state.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya announced the roadmap for the transition after a closed-door meeting with the Chief Secretary at Nabanna on Wednesday.

Bhattacharya, accompanied by central observer Sunil Bansal, MP Saumitra Khan and state general secretary Shashi Agnihotri, held discussions for over an hour on the swearing-in arrangements and the prevailing law-and-order situation.

“The timing and other elements associated with the swearing-in were discussed with the Chief Secretary,” Bhattacharya said.

The BJP legislature party is scheduled to meet on May 8 at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town, where the leader of the House — effectively the next Chief

Minister — will be elected. Amit Shah, appointed as the central observer for the process, will preside over the meeting.

Amid preparations for government formation, the BJP acknowledged incidents of post-poll violence in parts of the state. Bhattacharya said he had urged the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to act firmly and impartially.

“This mandate belongs to the people; unrest will not be tolerated,” he said, alleging that two BJP workers had already been killed.

He also warned against attempts to forcibly capture rival party offices, claiming that some “opportunists” were misusing BJP symbols.

“We will not tolerate forcible takeover of any municipality or Panchayat. Any BJP leader or worker found involved will be expelled,” he said. On the question of whether the new government would function from Nabanna or return to Writers’ Building, Bhattacharya said the final decision would be taken after the legislature party meeting and by the incoming Chief Minister.

Responding to questions on Mamata Banerjee not resigning as Chief Minister, he said the Constitutional process would take its course.