BJP floating false narratives to malign Bengal: Sobhandeb

Kolkata: State Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, on Monday, rubbished allegations of farmer suicide in connection with damage to crops and accused the BJP of floating a false narrative to malign the state’s achievement in the agricultural front.

Reacting to reports of two farmer suicides at Purbasthali and Khanakul, respectively, in East Burdwan, Chattopadhyay said: “The BJP has decided to stir up a farmer’s movement here and hence it is creating such false propaganda against Bengal which offers all sorts of benefits to its farmers while all crop damages are covered under crop insurance scheme titled Bangla Sashya Bima. There is no scope of any farmer committing suicide here due to crop damage, considering the support that our state extends to them. The suicides may be attributed to other factors such as family disputes.” According to the minister, the state government has paid a premium of Rs 5427.35 crore under Bangla Shashya Bima. “This year, farming began late due to adverse weather conditions. Hence, we gave Rs 194 crore for preventive sowing and another Rs 3 crore earmarked will be disbursed shortly. Over 2.42 lakh farmers have benefitted from this,” he claimed.

Chattopadhyay cited the report of ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) and said that among the big 20 states in the country, Bengal records the highest agricultural income of 218 per cent, far ahead of any such states.

Under Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme, the state has covered over 1.01 crore farmers with Bengal being the only state where sharecroppers are also covered under the scheme. A farmer crossing the age of 60 gets Rs 1000 as pension per month.

Highlighting the alleged deprivation of Bengal farmers by the Centre, the minister said that the supply of ‘NPK’ variety of fertiliser which is much required in potato cultivation was far lesser than the demand. “79500 MT of NPK was supplied against our requisition of 6.72 lakh MT,” Chattopadhyay said.

The minister assured that every single farmer who sustained crop damage due to the recent rainfall will be getting the benefits of crop insurance.