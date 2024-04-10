‘BJP conspiring with Central agencies, EC not acting on complaints’

Kolkata: A day after meeting Governor C V Ananda Bose, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has submitted a complaint letter to him with details of the demands the party wants the Governor to raise with the Election Commission of

India (EC). The complaint letter by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee mainly highlighted five issues.

It included complaints against BJP for “blatantly conspiring” with the NIA, Directorate of ED, CBI and Income Tax department (IT). Secondly, it complained of BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari having “backroom talks” with NIA’s Dhan Ram Singh to “illegally target” the members of TMC.

It further alleged of inaction by the EC to reconcile issues, despite multiple complaints lodged by TMC requesting intervention to preserve the sanctity of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The letter also complained that the TMC leaders were prevented by Delhi Police (under the Union Home Ministry) from exercising their right to protest, resulting in their illegal detention at a police station. Lastly, he requested the Governor to inform the EC to allow the state government to disburse funds on humanitarian grounds to provide relief and rehabilitation to the people affected by a thunderstorm/tornado. Banerjee alleged that the very idea of a ‘free and fair democracy’ has been severely compromised by the BJP-led Centre as it is using various Central probe agencies against all Opposition political parties, including TMC. He also alleged that the ECI which is supposed to protect and uphold the democratic rights of the people, “is acting like a silent referee which is only looking the other way as no reported action was taken against any BJP”. “The ECI has shockingly turned a blind eye to the plight of the people and has looked the other way while Central departments/agencies are wreaking havoc across West Bengal,” he wrote.

Abhishek requested the Governor’s intervention in convincing the EC to transfer the chiefs of all central probe agencies, issue framework/guidelines to restrain central departments/agencies from taking any steps against TMC functionaries that would hinder their electioneering activities. Lastly, he requested to convince the EC to allow the state government to release fresh emergency funds.

Abhishek told the media in Singur: “We will again seek appointment from the EC. If it does not take action we will take measures accordingly. We also want the NIA director removed which the EC can do now since elections are afoot. Since elections define the spirit of democracy in our country, the EC and the BJP are jointly murdering democracy in broad daylight.

The Commission should ensure a level playing field for all candidates if it wants a free and fair elections.” He added that if BJP genuinely wants to crack down on corruption why isn’t it getting the central probe agencies to investigate their party leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ajit Pawar and Suvendu Adhikari.