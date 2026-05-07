BJP-backed groups accused of taking over college campuses, attacking students

Kolkata: Campuses across several colleges and universities in Bengal witnessed tension, clashes and competing political claims in the days following the BJP’s Assembly election victory. Left student organisations alleged attacks and takeover attempts by BJP-backed groups, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) denied involvement and accused “TMCP-backed groups” of carrying out violence in its name.



Clashes were reported on Tuesday at multiple campuses of Calcutta University. At the Rajabazar Science College campus, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) alleged that BJP supporters and outsiders forcibly entered the premises, threatened students and assaulted several people when they resisted. SFI also alleged that female students received rape threats during the confrontation.

Violence was also reported at the College Street campus, where leaders of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) alleged that ABVP supporters entered carrying bamboo poles with flags and attacked members of the organisation. One student reportedly suffered a head injury and was admitted to hospital. Videos circulating on social media since Monday night showed confrontations on campuses, saffron flags being raised at several colleges and groups of students shouting political slogans after the election results. The authenticity of several videos could not be independently verified.

At Ashutosh College on Wednesday, photographs of Mamata Banerjee were allegedly removed from outside the campus and Trinamool Congress (TMC) flags taken down.

Several social media posts also alleged that some student leaders and activists associated with the TMC until recently had switched allegiance to the BJP after the election results and were involved in post-poll campus mobilisation and clashes. The ABVP denied involvement in the incidents. ABVP state secretary Neelkantha Bhattacharya said: “Overenthusiastic former Trinamool and former Left activists” were creating disturbances inside campuses while claiming to represent the organisation. He said ABVP wanted campuses to remain above partisan politics and warned of legal action against those using ABVP flags or identity without authorisation.

Amid the controversy, a purported ABVP letter from Syamaprasad College alleging misuse of funds and seeking verification of appointments surfaced on social media. ABVP leaders claimed the letter was fake and alleged that the organisation’s letterheads were being misused to spread misinformation and create confusion on campuses.

Meanwhile, a letter submitted by Professor Shib Narayan Routh of Rajganj College drew attention amid the political shift in the education sector. Routh, state president of the BJP-backed West Bengal Assistant Lecturer Association, wrote to the college principal offering to forgo one month’s salary, stating that he had been engaged in BJP campaigning during the election period and was unable to conduct regular online classes.