BJP accused of violence on women, children in Dinhata red-light area

Cooch Behar: Tension escalated in the red-light area of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district following allegations of a late-night attack involving armed youths, with political accusations intensifying ahead of the elections. Local women have lodged a formal complaint at Dinhata Police Station, accusing associates of BJP candidate Ajay Roy of carrying out the assault.



According to the complainants, a group of youths entered the area on Monday night, leading to a verbal altercation with local women. The situation took a serious turn when the youths allegedly threatened retaliation later in the night.

Residents claimed that hours later, several youths returned on five motorcycles and launched an attack on the locality. The complainant alleged that the attackers assaulted women and children indiscriminately, creating panic in the area. They further claimed that the youths used weapons to beat residents during the attack.

Trinamool Congress candidate Udayan Guha visited the area and along with the victims, submitted a complaint to the police, attaching CCTV footage of the incident. Speaking to the media, Guha alleged: “The miscreants seen in the area with firearms are close associates of BJP candidate Ajay Roy.”

He also questioned the role of law enforcement agencies, stating that while central forces and Election Commission officials are conducting strict checks on common people, it remains unclear how armed individuals could move freely in the area late at night. Guha accused the police of failing to act effectively.

Local women expressed fear and insecurity following the incident, claiming repeated late-night attacks have left them vulnerable.

However, BJP candidate Ajay Roy denied the allegations, stating: “I am not aware of the matter. If any incident has occurred, it does not mean BJP is responsible. There may be a conspiracy by the Trinamool Congress.”

Police have not yet issued an official statement.