Birbhum: TMC’s core committee may undergo changes ahead of LS polls

Kolkata: After Trinamool Congress (TMC) removed its incumbent district president of Birbhum, Anubrata Mondal, the party is likely to soon convene a meeting with the core committee which has been given charge of the district ahead of Lok Sabha polls.



On Monday, the party carried out a reshuffle in its district organisations keeping an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In its list, it chose to drop Anubrata Mondal as the district president of Birbhum. Mondal is presently lodged at Tihar Jail in connection with the alleged cattle smuggling case.

However, sources said that the core committee that was formed by the party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee may also undergo changes. An indication of this could be found in the reshuffle list where the charge for district president was given to “Core Committee to Committee”. A meeting of the core committee has been called. It is scheduled to be held on November 25-26.

MLA of Siuri, Bikash Roy Chowdhury is learnt to have said that he is ready to accept any responsibility which the party will give him. Bikash is presently in charge of the core committee in the district.

Anubrata was made the district president last year in March but in August he got arrested. This year, in January, during her district tour Mamata Banerjee formed a seven-member core committee headed by Bikash and included other leaders such as Shatabdi Roy, Chandranath Sinha, Kajol Sheikh, Ashish Banerjee, among others. Although this committee has some Anubrata loyalists, it also has members who opposed the rule of Mondal. In the absence of Anubrata, the core committee was in charge during the three-tier Panchayat elections in

the state.

After the polls, the party however gave charge of the Birbhum Zilla Parishad to Anubrata’s rival Kajol Sheikh but in doing this, Bikash felt sidelined. Sources said that ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the party does not want any factional feud and hence it wants to iron out the existing crease.