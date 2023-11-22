Birbhum bags SKOCH Award

Kolkata: Birbhum district administration won the SKOCH Award for setting up a new example by conducting open-air teaching during COVID-19.



The district has managed to achieve this milestone for its contribution to the society. After winning the award the District Magistrate Bidhan Roy dedicated it to the people of Birbhum.

The district administration had taken up several initiatives during Covid which included the teaching of primary students in backward areas in the open air and several study initiatives were taken where lessons were given amidst nature. Studies were also conducted in which the children were made acquainted with natural objects. Incidentally, several state government departments and organizations under its fold already have won SKOCH awards.

Earlier this year the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd (WBSIDCL) had won the prestigious SKOCH Award for ease of doing business in extending marketing support to the MSMEs during cyclonic storms Yash, Amphan and the Covid period.

Bengal in the year 2020-22 had faced countless challenges related to Covid and large-scale devastation caused by severe cyclonic storms Yaas and Amphan. During such time, WBSIDCL relentlessly served various government offices, hospitals and private parties by supplying hand sanitiser, floor disinfectant, cots, bedding items, disaster kits, soap, three-bucket trolleys, waste bins and bags and modern labour tables. Tantuja had won the esteemed ‘Star of Governance – Skoch Award in Handlooms & Textiles’ for promotion of handloom and textiles of the state under the Ease of Doing Business initiative this year as well.