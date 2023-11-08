Biman: Guv should not sit on Bills for indefinite period

Kolkata: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s observation that Governors cannot sit over Bills for indefinite time, Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said that the Governor of this state should take note of it and clear the Bills which are pending with him.



Referring to the observation of the Supreme Court which was made in respect to a case involving the Punjab government and its Governor, Biman Banerjee said that he is expecting that the Bengal Governor will also clear the Bills that are pending with him at the moment.

Biman said that once a Bill is passed in the Assembly and goes to the Governor, he cannot sit over it for an indefinite time. The Speaker said that either Bose should send it back to the Assembly or if he deems fit can send it to the President. He said as of now there are close to 22 Bills pending with

the Governor.

Meanwhile, C V Ananda Bose, during an event in Vidyasagar University, assured that soon permanent vice-chancellors will be appointed to state-run universities according to Supreme Court directions.

Protests by TMC’s student wing broke out at Midnapore when the Governor arrived there. They alleged that Bose cannot keep on appointing interim V-Cs without consulting the state government. The Governor was also shown black flags by some youths. The state government and the Governor have been at loggerheads over the V-C appointment issue. The Supreme Court finally decided to constitute the search committee to appoint permanent V-Cs, asking the state government, University Grants Commission (UGC) and Chancellor to send three to five names.