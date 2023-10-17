Bill to revise MLAs, Mins’ emoluments placed in Assembly

Kolkata: With the Governor not giving his approval to table the two Bills in connection with increasing the salaries of MLAs and ministers, the state government could only introduce them at the state Assembly on Monday.



Speaker Biman Banerjee announced the adjournment of the session soon after the introduction of the two Bills.

A one-day special session of the state legislative Assembly was summoned on Monday for the introduction and passing of the Bill after discussion on the floor of the House.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced an increase in the salary of the MLAs, including the ministers, during the last Assembly session. The Cabinet approved the matter and we convened a special session today (Monday) for the passing of the Bills in this connection. However, since both the Bills have financial implications, approval from the Governor is required as per law. But the Governor did not do the needful in this regard. So, we only introduced the Bill without holding any discussion. We are waiting for the approval from the Governor and as soon as he does the formalities we may pass the Bill by holding any special session or may do the same when the next session of the assembly begins on December 4,” state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

The two Bills that were introduced were — The Bengal Legislative Assembly Member’s Emoluments (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the West Bengal Salaries and Allowances Amendment Bill 2023. One of the Bills was introduced by Bhattacharya and another by state Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay. The Bills were circulated among the ruling party as well as the Opposition MLAs.

The Bills were sent to the Governor on Friday requesting his approval in this regard but they did not reach the Assembly before the start of the session.