Beniapukur: Man held for call centre fraud

Kolkata: The Kolkata Cyber Crime Police Station arrested a man for his alleged involvement in duping the citizens of USA on the pretext of providing technical support. The input related to the accused was given by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) through Interpol and the US Embassy in India.



According to Kolkata Police officials, the FBI Legal Attaché and the US Embassy situated in New Delhi through the National Central Bureau (NCB)-India and Interpol in India sent them a letter on August 9 where it was mentioned that while investigating a call centre fraud by the FBI, Baltimore, USA, the agency came across a man identified as Danish Ahmed impersonating as Austin Parker to have cheated at least five of their citizens between December 29, 2021 and March 3, 2022.

The scammer impersonated a representative of an anti-virus programme-making company and offered some refunds. Later, the accused made the citizens install a remote access software and thereby used to take control of their computer systems and bank accounts by having a hand on their personal credentials. Later, he used to transfer money to other bank accounts.

The FBI with its tactical intelligence report found that Ahmed accessed his finance account on several occasions through the same Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. They also found that the calls were made from several places of India which were Panaji, in Goa, Jadavpur in Bengal and Gurgaon in Haryana. Based on the inputs of the FBI, a suo motu case was registered by the Kolkata Police last month which subsequently led to the arrest of Ahmed from his house in Beniapukur area.

During the search of his house, the cops seized Rs 4.99 lakh in cash and 13 wrist watches of several luxurious brands.