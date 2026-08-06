Bengal will be financially strong in one or two years, make rapid strides in all sectors: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday asserted that West Bengal will become financially strong in the next couple of years, making rapid strides in every sector. Inaugurating a Textile Expo at the Milan Mela ground in the eastern parts of the city, Adhikari announced that he would lay the foundation of a Rs 4,000-crore steelworks plant in Purulia on August 17.

Groundbreaking ceremonies to set up new factories are being held in the state every month, the chief minister said. "Bengal will become financially strong in the next one or two years and make rapid strides in every sector. We will hand over land to at least 25 industries within a month," he said. Adhikari highlighted that his government has introduced a land procurement policy for setting up new enterprises. The chief minister said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during a meeting with him in the national capital earlier this week, highlighted that the Centre wanted to develop the state's tea and textile sectors. She extensively toured the textile hubs in Nadia and Purba Bardhaman districts during the assembly elections in the state and noted their rich diversity, he said. "She will visit Bengal again between August 24 and 28," he said.