Bengal tops nation in growth rate of eggs: Report

Kolkata: The growth rate of egg production in Bengal is the highest in the country while the state ranked fourth in egg production.



“The state’s growth rate in egg production is 20.1 per cent, the highest in the country, according to the Basic Animal Husbandry statistics presented on November 26 by Union minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Parshottam Rupala. Bengal is in the fourth spot in the production of eggs. The state’s growth rate in milk and meat production is 8.65 and 11.9 per cent respectively, the second among all states,” state Animal Resources Development (ARD) minister Swapan Debnath said at the state Assembly.

The minister stated that Bengal has made significant progress in the production of eggs and is poised to become self-sufficient in its production by March 2024. The state requires 1440 crore eggs annually among which the state alone produces 1375.4 crore. The deficit of 64.6 crore is imported from other states.

During 2020-21, the state was importing about 400 crore annually.

As per the target set up by the state government in 2023-24, through the domestic/unorganised sector, the production will be 798.29 crore while in the organised sector through private participation it will be 736.48 crore. The state government through West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation will be producing 47 crore taking the total production to 1581.77 crore which is more than the annual consumption requirement of the state.

In the year 2023-24, the Banglar Dairy milk brand of the state government has sold 1.20 lakh litres of milk daily with an estimated Rs 51 lakh sale every day. The sale of various milk products fetches Rs 7 lakh daily.

The total number of Banglar Dairy outlets in the state is 578 covering 9 districts, including Kolkata.