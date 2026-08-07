Bengal pushes for 100% jute packaging, bigger sugar reservation

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has sought continuation of 100 per cent jute packaging for foodgrains and doubling of sugar reservation from 20 to 40 per cent in a ‘power-packed defence of Jute’ at the 34th Standing Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting at New Delhi. Both measures, the state argued, are essential to absorb this season’s output and secure remunerative prices for growers.



State Labour Minister Arjun Singh wrote on his X handle to inform about the Bengal government‘s unprecedented intervention, through presentation of a detailed and forceful case for the protection and expansion of the jute economy at the 34th meeting of the SAC, under the Jute Packaging Materials (Compulsory Use in Packing Commodities) Act, 1987.

The Committee, convened by the Ministry of Textiles, recommends the mandatory jute packaging reservations for the ensuing Jute Year 2026–27.

Breaking from past practice, the state was represented jointly by its Labour Department and its MSME & Textiles Department. The first time the state placed comprehensive, considered views before the SAC for the welfare of the jute economy and its farmers, workers and stakeholders.

“Highlighting that the farmers of West Bengal have harvested a bumper jute crop this year, the state emphasised that the sustainable running of jute mills is of paramount importance to the interests of both farmers and workers - mills being the principal market for the fibre and the largest source of organised employment in the sector,” the post read.

The delegation noted that, owing to the state government’s own initiatives, all jute mills in West Bengal are currently in operation.

The presentation drew a sharp environmental contrast between jute and its synthetic substitutes. Jute, the state underlined, is biodegradable, ecologically friendly and supportive of nature, whereas HDPE/PP woven sacks are pollutants. Any dilution of the jute packaging mandate, it followed, would run counter to national and global commitments on plastic pollution.

“GoWB further underscored the socio-economic dimension of the fibre: jute serves as a bridge between the rural economy and industry, supporting millions of farm households across the jute-growing districts on one side and a large organised mill workforce on the other, and plays a significant role in the economy of West Bengal, which hosts the overwhelming majority of the country’s jute mills,” Singh posted.

The SAC’s recommendations will now go to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for the annual reservation notification under the JPM Act.

The jute economy sustains an estimated 40 lakh farm families and over 2.5 lakh mill workers nationwide, with West Bengal at its centre.