Bengal polls: 837 booths ‘super sensitive’ in North Kolkata; 400+ vulnerable in South

Kolkata: The Election Commission has identified 837 of 1,835 polling booths—nearly 46%—under the North Kolkata District Election Officer (DEO) as “super sensitive,” with the highest concentration in Shyampukur, where 80 of 143 polling premises fall in this category.



Under the South Kolkata DEO, which oversees Bhowanipore, Rashbehari, Kolkata Port and Ballygunge, with 1,093 polling stations, over 400 booths are marked vulnerable.

Across North Kolkata, 1,835 booths in seven Assembly constituencies—Chowringhee, Entally, Beliaghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala and Cossipore–Belgachia—are housed in 583 premises, of which 264 are classified as super sensitive. More than 10.71 lakh voters are expected to participate.

A command and control centre has been set up at Netaji Indoor Stadium for real-time webcasting, currently monitoring static surveillance teams and flying squads. “There will be 100% webcasting in polling booths across the state. Each booth will have at least two cameras—one inside and another tracking queues outside. Monitoring will take place at the CEO, DEO and RO levels,” said Smita Pandey, DEO, Kolkata North.

According to DEO data, 60 of 222 premises in Chowringhee, 27 of 93 in Entally, 32 of 117 in Beliaghata, 14 of 73 in Jorasanko, 13 of 40 in Maniktala, and 38 of 145 in Cossipore–Belgachia have been marked super sensitive.

Pandey said drones are being considered for surveillance in congested areas.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand said Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will ensure immediate action in case of violence. “Typically, one QRT covers 10–12 booths. Mapping to determine the total number is underway,” he said.

Meanwhile, the South Kolkata DEO has used pop culture messaging alongside stern warnings to stress zero tolerance ahead of the polls.

In a Facebook video, the DEO used a Hindi film song to signal its resolve for peaceful polling, warning that “goons, history-sheeters and lumpens” should keep stocks of Burnol and Boroline, indicating the “heat” of legal action.

The post outlined a six-point directive: no violence, no intimidation, no inducement, no chappa voting, no booth jamming, and no source jamming.

Pandey Santosh, Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police (IV), said 505 arrest warrants were pending since January, with 681 new names identified. “A total of 962 have been disposed of, and further execution is underway,” he said.