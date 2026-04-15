Bengal polls: 2926 candidates in fray for 294 seats; Bhangar tops with 19 contestants

Kolkata: As many as 2,926 candidates are in the fray for the West Bengal Assembly elections, to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, according to the final list published by the Election Commission of India.

In the second phase, 1448 candidates will contest across 142 seats. A total of 1,463 nominations were filed, of which 15 were rejected following scrutiny and withdrawal. Bhangar in South 24 Parganas has the highest number of candidates at 19, while Goghat (SC) has the lowest at five.

According to the poll body, 15 candidates are contesting from three constituencies — Noapara (North 24 Parganas), Entally (North Kolkata) and Howrah Madhya (Howrah). Fourteen candidates are in the fray from Deganga, Sonarpur South, Behala East, Kolkata Port, Cossipore-Belgachia, Bally and Domjur. Polling in the second phase will cover districts including East Burdwan, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Nadia.

In Bhowanipore, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pitted against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. The constituency has 12 candidates in the fray. Notably, 17 nominations were filed here, with five rejected during scrutiny and withdrawal. Thirteen candidates are contesting from Baduria, Habra, Bijpore, Jagaddal, Rajarhat-New Town, Raidighi, Joynagar (SC), Kasba, Jadavpur, Sonarpur North, Maniktala, Howrah

North and Amta.

In the first phase, 1,478 candidates are in the fray across 152 assembly constituencies going to polls on April 23. Cooch Behar Dakshin (Cooch Behar district), Karandighi (North Dinajpur) and Itahar (South Dinajpur) have the highest number of candidates at 15 each among the phase-one seats.