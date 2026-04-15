Bengal govt asks DEOs, SPs to visit sensitive pockets

Kolkata: Ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections, the office of the Chief Secretary to the West Bengal government has ordered a coordinated confidence-building exercise in sensitive pockets, directing the civil administration and police to jointly visit areas with a history of poll violence and voter intimidation.

In the directive, officials have been asked to identify and immediately inspect all locations where incidents of pre-poll, poll-day and post-poll violence, threats or intimidation had surfaced during previous elections.

District Magistrates/District Election Officers, Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been instructed to conduct the visits together, underscoring the administration’s attempt to project a unified security and governance response before polling.

The order places particular emphasis on areas that had witnessed unrest during the 2021 Assembly election, the 2023 panchayat polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election, with these zones now being treated as priority vulnerability clusters.

Officials have been given a two-to-three-day window to complete the field visits. The directive also says the exercise must be publicised to help rebuild confidence among ordinary voters, especially in localities where fear and allegations of strong-arm tactics had overshadowed previous polling. A consolidated report from the ground has to be submitted to the Chief Secretary’s office by 5 pm on April 16.

The government has simultaneously asked districts to ensure uninterrupted communication coverage across every booth jurisdiction. Mobile, satellite and wireless systems are to be pressed into service so that polling personnel and law enforcement teams face no connectivity gaps on

election day.