Bengal: Customers outraged as funds vanish

Cooch Behar: On Thursday, turmoil erupted at Guriahati sub-post office in Cooch Behar’s Guriahati-2 Gram Panchayat area following reported theft from customers’ accounts within the post office.



Allegedly, the branch postmaster, Ratan Das, embezzled funds deposited by customers. In response to the news, disgruntled customers staged a protest, demanding the return of their money. Local sources revealed that Ratan Das, the sub-postmaster, manually recorded money deposited by customers in passbooks during their transactions.

However, when new postmasters took charge on Thursday, customers discovered discrepancies in their deposits. Upon visiting the post office to withdraw funds, they were shocked to find varying amounts missing from their accounts – some reported a loss of 50 thousand, others 8 thousand, 10 thousand, or even 1 lakh.

Frustrated, customers voiced their anger.Kamlesh Guha Niyogi and Iti De Guha, two affected customers, expressed their concerns, stating, ‘Today, we learned about the suspension of the previous postmasters. Upon checking our passbooks, we are anxious. The post office should take immediate measures to facilitate the return of our money.’