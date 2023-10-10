Bengal circle of dept of Posts earns Rs 18 crore revenue through DNK

Kolkata: Tea packets to the USA and the UK and jute products to Norway dominate the list of export items from Bengal through ‘Dak Niryat Kendra’ (DNK) presently operational in 30 locations across the state.



The Bengal circle of the department of Posts has already earned a revenue of Rs 18 crore through DNK and in its effort to promote export will start such facilities at 50 locations by the end of the ongoing financial year.

Gems and jewellery, leather items, dry flowers and even dung cake and Bengal’s Rosogolla are significant export items. Rice from Bengal is also being exported to Bangladesh.

“DNK was launched in January but gained momentum from April this year with the aim to provide assistance in exporting items manufactured by small traders and artisans by taking up the responsibility of arranging administrative clearances for such export. There have been allegations of middlemen cheating these people with the promise of helping them in export. With this initiative, these traders and artisans are not only getting good returns but at the same time having hassle-free experience,” Anil Kumar, Postmaster General (Mails & Business Development), West Bengal Circle said.

According to Kumar, Bengal is one of the front runners in providing hassle-free international mail service through DNK.

The Postal department is making arrangements for GST registration and requisite papers for Customs for the traders and artisans interested in export.

The Bengal Circle has witnessed stupendous growth in its revenue during the 2022-23 fiscal — the total revenue achieved in speed post and parcel was Rs 196.39 crore and that of other business development products was Rs 97.78 crore.