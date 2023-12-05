‘Bengal BJP MLAs should use hiked salaries to aid workers’

Kolkata: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly claimed that Opposition parties in the states ruled by them were coming in between Central funds and the people, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee called the claims “misleading” and asserted that it was the BJP-led Centre that was blocking Bengal’s funds due to “political vendetta”.

Responding to media queries at the Kolkata airport, Abhishek said: “Why have they (BJP-led Central government) blocked funds for 100 days of work in Bengal if they are in favour of development? And if, as claimed, the Opposition is acting as a hindrance in the said development, why are they not taking a step forward to ensure the welfare and development of people?”

“They have blocked funds for MGNREGA and Awas Yojana and deprived people of their wages and houses as a response to their electoral defeat. Why? If somebody is making any comments, they should also justify it with their work,” he further added.

According to TMC, Abhishek has set the example of pro-people leadership by distributing financial assistance to nearly 3,000 distressed MGNREGA workers whose wages are kept on hold by the Centre.

Abhishek said: “It was my commitment as I gave my word to the people on October 3 that those beneficiaries who had gone to Delhi with us for the agitation would receive help. Our Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs gave the money from their monthly salary. This was a collective effort and was not done by me alone.”

Challenging BJP MLAs to do the same, he said: “I feel I am duty-bound to work for the people and so I took this step. The Assembly has increased the salary of legislators. What is stopping BJP MLAs from using that money to help even 100 people?”

Replying to the Opposition’s queries surrounding the source of the money paid to the 100-day workers, Abhishek said: “If they think that the money was given from stolen money, why are they not investigating through ED-CBI? The agencies belong to them.”