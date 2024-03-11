Beliaghata: Fire breaks out at house, none hurt

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a house in Beliaghata on Sunday evening. According to sources, around 7:30 pm on Sunday, a fire broke out at a two-storied house in Chaulpatty of Beliaghata.



Immediately, six families living there were evacuated. Meanwhile, the LPG cylinders inside the house started exploding due to which the flames started spreading. Within a few moments the entire house was gutted.

Initially, six fire tenders were pressed into action. As the area is congested, the adjacent houses were also evacuated. Later four more fire tenders were sent. Around 9:30 pm the fire was controlled. However, till last reports came, fire fighters were still working to douse the flames completely. No injury has been reported so far.