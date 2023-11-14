Belgachia: One killed as car driver rams into roadside stall

Kolkata: A man was killed and four others reportedly injured in a road accident in Belgachia on Monday morning.



Police arrested the driver of the car and seized the offending car.

According to sources, at around 8:45 am, a car was allegedly moving towards Belgachia crossing from the Pareshnath Temple.

After reaching the end of the R G Kar flyover at Belgachia crossing, the driver of the car tried to take a ‘U’ turn without reducing the speed. While turning the steering, the driver lost control and rammed into a roadside stall selling tobacco.

The stall owner identified as Sohaib Ahmed (52) was run over and died on the spot while four others standing adjacent to the stall others suffered injuries.

Local people detained the driver and another passenger of the car who were later handed over to the cops.

After the accident, local residents started agitating which hampered the traffic movement for about a few moments. Later, police assured them of necessary actions following which the agitation was withdrawn.