Beds increased in paediatric dept of hosp in S Dinajpur

balurghat: Following the surge in cases of fever and respiratory distress among children in the state, South Dinajpur district health department reportedly increased 10 beds in paediatric department for this district as per the instruction of the state Health department,



Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of South Dinajpur Dr Sukumar Dey said: “Children are being infected with viral fever in our district. We have increased 10 beds at Gangarampur Subdivisional Hospital already for the paediatric ward. We are on alert and no death regarding the adenovirus infection is reported so far.”

According to him, as many as 23 children are now admitted with viral fever to both Balurghat and Gangarampur hospitals.

“We have already opened Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) clinics at Balurghat district hospital and Gangarampur subdivisional hospital to treat the children who are suffering from fever and other attendant symptoms. If the paediatrician suggests, the infected children will be admitted there,” he said.

Dr Dey said the district health department has no kit to detect the adenovirus. “If any such case is reported, we will send the samples of the suspected patients to the School of Tropical Medicine’s virology department in Kolkata for the confirmation. It takes seven to 10 days to get the report from there. In our district, the situation is not alarming. The children who are admitted to Balurghat and Gangarampur hospitals have been suffering from seasonal viral fever and nothing else,” he said.The CMOH said the specific instruction has already

been delivered to the authorities of Balurghat and Gangarampur hospitals.