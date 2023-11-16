Bed crisis: RG Kar to conduct surgeries in quicker process

In a bid to ease out the long queues of patients requiring surgeries, the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital authorities have decided to conduct operations of the patients in a quicker process so that patients do not unnecessarily occupy beds.

There has been a huge rush not only in RG Kar Medical College but also in all the medical colleges in the city.

The Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has taken a decision that operations of patients will be carried out on urgent basis so that patients do not require to wait for too long. The officials of the medical college believe that it will solve the bed crisis as well.

Dr Sudipta Roy, chairman of RKS at the RG Kar Medical College suggested that all the required investigations like ECG, CT Scan should be done prior to admission. Thereafter, surgery should be done by the first or second day of admission and patients be released after recovery, said Dr Roy.

This practice has been taken up by the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. It will ensure lesser bed retention and help the patients get appropriate facilities.

“It has been implemented at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, others will soon follow this,” he said. Dr Roy also mentioned that this is not something new as this practice is followed at private hospitals. The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is one of the state-of-the-art government hospitals in North Kolkata. Hence, the number of patients visiting the hospital is also overwhelming.

The popular treatments offered at the hospital are orthopaedics, neurological and plastic surgery. Patients have to wait for days to get surgery after admission due to scheduling problems. Dr Roy said that the decision was taken after discussion with the unit heads.