B’desh native, kin held for illegal entry

JALPAIGURI: An elderly man from Bangladesh—Bimal Adhikari—and his wife were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along with his daughter-in-law while they were trying to cross the border to meet their son in India.

They were held from Singimari on India-Bangladesh border in the Manikganj area of Jalpaiguri Sadar block. The family was also carrying Adhikari’s infant granddaughter.

Adhikari's son allegedly lives in the Panitanki area adjacent to Siliguri. He has been running a betel nut business there since many years. Biswajit Mahato, the Police Superintendent of Jalpaiguri, said: “They were produced in the Jalpaiguri special court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.”