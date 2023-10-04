Banned cough syrup worth Rs 1 crore seized in last 2 days

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state Police seized banned phensedyl cough syrup bottles worth Rs 1 crore in the last two days. The drug racketeers were trying to smuggle the banned cough syrup concealed inside trucks carrying apples and crockery made of porcelain.



According to STF officials, acting on a tip-off, the cops intercepted a ten-wheeler truck bearing the registration of Delhi near ABL More under the jurisdiction of New Township Police Station on Sunday.

When the driver and another occupant were asked to show their documents and the consignment they were carrying, the accused claimed that the truck was loaded with apples.

During a search of the truck, cops found the phensedyl bottles placed under the weight of the apples inside the crates. Further, a subsequent search led the cops to a total of 5,000 bottles worth Rs 20 lakh concealed in apple crates. Later, the duo was arrested and the truck was subsequently seized by the police.

In another incident on Monday, STF personnel intercepted a truck bearing the registration of Rajasthan at Gandhi More underpass of Durgapur Expressway on the basis of a source input. During search, it was found that the truck was carrying a consignment of dinner sets and porcelain cup plates. The cops started searching the middle portion of the carriage place and found several boxes full of phensedyl bottles. Nearly 15,000 bottles of the banned cough syrup worth around Rs 80 lakh were seized and the driver of the truck was arrested.